International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,592 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STNG. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,401,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,792,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 165.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,080,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,815,000 after buying an additional 672,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $23,348,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $54.12 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.31 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

