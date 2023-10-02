International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 3,510 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 570,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 153,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGBD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alexander Popov purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $487,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $736.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.62 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 40.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.