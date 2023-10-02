International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 421 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 116,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 19.0% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock opened at $164.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.90. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $158.17 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

