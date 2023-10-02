International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.5 %

ABNB opened at $136.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average is $126.75. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $71,728,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183,435 shares in the company, valued at $303,126,281.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $71,728,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,126,281.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,613,012 shares of company stock worth $229,129,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

