International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 172,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 389,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP opened at $29.40 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BIP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

