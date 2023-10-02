International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,336 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE FCX opened at $36.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

