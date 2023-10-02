International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,606,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $133.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

