International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

IWD stock opened at $151.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

