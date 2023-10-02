International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 337,436 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $88.55 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

