International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $886,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $104.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.40. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

