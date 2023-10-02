International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.