International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $787,000 Investment in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

HPF opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

