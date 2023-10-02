International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 86,243 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 6,010.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,243 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 103,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 25,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

