International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

