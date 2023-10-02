International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.29. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

