International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 197,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

