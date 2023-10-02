International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Ameren by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.5 %

Ameren stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.