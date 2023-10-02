International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EXC opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Exelon’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.