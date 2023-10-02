Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $67,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 333.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

