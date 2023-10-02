Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INVH opened at $31.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.