IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $255,541.88 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $255,541.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,688.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IRadimed Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $559.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.99. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. IRadimed had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Further Reading

