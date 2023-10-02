Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $620,753.56 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Iron Mountain Price Performance
Iron Mountain stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.
Iron Mountain Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 599,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,070,000 after purchasing an additional 281,617 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.
