iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $429.43 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.53.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

