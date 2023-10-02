iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 212,409.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 7.15% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $23,776,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,634,000 after purchasing an additional 801,687 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $429.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $446.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

