iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $429.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $446.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

