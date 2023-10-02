iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $429.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $446.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Peloton and Lululemon, Does the Deal Make Sense?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Hershey Is The Classic ‘Boring’ Business You Should Own
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Ride the Waves of Wealth With This Oil Tanker 17% Yield
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.