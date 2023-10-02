iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

