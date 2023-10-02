iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 26.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $429.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.88 and a 200 day moving average of $431.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

