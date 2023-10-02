iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

