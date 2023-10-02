iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $429.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.88 and a 200-day moving average of $431.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

