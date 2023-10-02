iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMXC opened at $49.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.