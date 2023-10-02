Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $134.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Jabil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.52. Jabil has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Jabil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Jabil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.