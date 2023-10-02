Jefferies Financial Group Cuts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $48.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UAL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.27.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.0 %

UAL opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $2,385,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

