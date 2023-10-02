JLB & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.