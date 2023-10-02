Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 2,331 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.56.

Chevron Stock Down 1.2 %

CVX opened at $168.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $142.49 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

