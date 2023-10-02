Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $4,583,198.00 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $4,583,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,020,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,355,784.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE K opened at $59.51 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 42,578.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,603.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after buying an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $87,611,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

