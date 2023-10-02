Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $4,583,198.00 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $4,583,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,020,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,355,784.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Kellogg Stock Performance
NYSE K opened at $59.51 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kellogg Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Kellogg
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 42,578.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,603.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after buying an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $87,611,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
