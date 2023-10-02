Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Up 27.5% in September

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kelso Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

KIQ stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. Kelso Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. It offers rail and road transport equipment, such as pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car pressure relief, pressure car angle, and top ball valves; and one-bolt manways and related equipment, emergency response equipment, and no spill locomotive fueling equipment; and other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services.

