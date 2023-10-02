Kennedy Investment Group Buys 112 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.47.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

HD stock opened at $302.16 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.86 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.55.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

