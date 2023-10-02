Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 3,607 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

