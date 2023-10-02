Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,528 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $26,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

KMI stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.