Knife River (NYSE:KNF) versus MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Head to Head Survey

Knife River (NYSE:KNF) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knife River and MDU Resources Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.53 billion 1.09 $116.22 million N/A N/A MDU Resources Group $6.97 billion 0.57 $367.49 million $2.13 9.19

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Knife River.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

67.1% of Knife River shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Knife River and MDU Resources Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 2 0 3.00 MDU Resources Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Knife River presently has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.95%. Given Knife River’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Knife River is more favorable than MDU Resources Group.

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River N/A N/A N/A MDU Resources Group 6.51% 11.50% 4.18%

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Knife River on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and offers related value-added services. The Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt; supplies ready-mixed concrete; and sells cement, finished concrete products, merchandise and other building materials, and related contracting services. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, mechanical piping, and services; overhead and underground electrical, gas, and communication infrastructure construction and maintenance services; and manufactures and distributes transmission lines construction equipment and tools. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, transportation, institutional, and renewable and government customers, as well as utilities. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

