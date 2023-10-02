Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Update

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOD. UBS Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

