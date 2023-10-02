LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

