L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

AIQUY opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2,008.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

