Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Lifted to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAND. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.68) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Land Securities Group to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.16) to GBX 650 ($7.94) in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 649 ($7.93).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 589.80 ($7.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -702.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.40. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 479.20 ($5.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743.40 ($9.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 606.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 612.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,642.86%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Ian Cheshire purchased 14,840 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 669 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £99,279.60 ($121,235.32). 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

