Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.92.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,386,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,386,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,010 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,617,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

