Lazari Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 26,915 Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 488,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 45,644 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,443,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 1,128,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,502,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 180,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

PPT stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.