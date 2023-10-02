Lazari Capital Management Inc. Invests $186,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Plug Power by 128,905.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942,056 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Plug Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 109,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.98.

Plug Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

