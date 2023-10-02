Lazari Capital Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.