Lazari Capital Management Inc. Invests $34,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.32.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

