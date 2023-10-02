Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $88.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

